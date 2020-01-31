Las Palmas cited for health violation

The Allegheny County Health Department cited Las Palmas #2 for one low-risk health code violation Tuesday.

The convenience store and taco stand, located at 326 Atwood St. in South Oakland, received one low-risk pest management violation for old rodent droppings observed in the rice area.

“Facility continues to work with pest control to eliminate possible entry sites and prevent future rodent activity,” the health department inspection report said.

The store previously received 13 violations in a November 2019 inspection and was temporarily ordered to close for around two weeks at the end of January 2019 after receiving numerous violations in a string of inspections.