Laurie Kirsch to step down as vice provost

After working at Pitt for 27 years, Laurie Kirsch will step down from her position as vice provost for faculty affairs, development and diversity on June 30. According to a statement released by Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Ann Cudd, a search for Kirsch’s successor will begin in the coming weeks.

Kirsch became vice provost for faculty affairs, development and diversity seven years ago. She was the chair of the Provost’s Advisory Council on Instructional Excellence, where she worked to promote the University’s diversity goals, developed new teaching methods and created resources for faculty recruitment and retention.

She was also chair of the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Women’s Concerns where she began the Spotlight on Women Leaders Program — a program designed to celebrate the accomplishments of female leaders across campus.

Before her time as vice provost, Kirsch was a faculty member in the Katz Graduate School of Business, serving as a professor of business administration and later as a senior associate dean for professional programs. She has won several awards for teaching and information systems research, including the Katz School of Business’ Teaching and Research Excellence Awards and the Magid Igbaria Distinguished Scholar award.

Outside of her work at Pitt, Kirsch has held leadership positions in the Association for Information Systems and the Academy of Management and was an editor for various scholarly journals, including “Information Systems Research,” “MIS Quarterly” and “Management Science.”