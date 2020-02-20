Pitt men’s basketball, football hit with NCAA probation

Former men's basketball head coach Kevin Stallings was one of two coaches cited by the NCAA as having committed violations.

Former men's basketball head coach Kevin Stallings was one of two coaches cited by the NCAA as having committed violations.

Former men's basketball head coach Kevin Stallings was one of two coaches cited by the NCAA as having committed violations.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 2? Send Email Cancel

The NCAA announced at noon Thursday that both then Pitt men’s basketball and football programs committed infractions from Aug. 2015 to March 2018. The penalties, which were negotiated by both Pitt and the NCAA, were committed by former men’s basketball head coach Kevin Stallings and current football head coach Pat Narduzzi.

Stallings allowed three non-coaching staff members to deal with coaching and also instructed them to do so, meaning that Pitt was over the allowed number of permitted coaches. He did this by creating an alert system that ensured these coaches weren’t seen leading practice and deleted practice video that showed those coaches present.

The NCAA report also states that Stallings didn’t attempt to comply with either Pitt or the NCAA, that he was directly involved in what took place and that he continued these violations after he was warned not to by Pitt administration.

Another penalty was committed by the program when it produced personalized recruiting videos for 12 recruits to watch when they visited Pitt officially or unofficially from May to Sep. of 2017.

Former director of basketball operations at the time, Dan Cage, refused to take part in an enforcement interview about his violations as a non-coaching staff member after he left Pitt and violated NCAA ethical conduct rules.

The football program was found from August to November of 2017 of having Narduzzi present at practice when three quality control staff members were performing coaching duties, which exceeded the number of allowed coaches. These included holding play cards for the scout team and occasionally throwing footballs, which were deemed impermissible.

Also, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 23, 2017, Narduzzi requested the help of a quality control staff member during practice and again exceeded the number of permissible coaches.

The NCAA reported that the University made acceptable checks on the program, but that the violations weren’t discovered because the program would play music to alert when outside parties were at the present at the practice facility. The quality control staff members said that they knew not to be near the student-athletes when the music was playing.

The case was settled with a negotiated resolution process, which was used instead of a hearing because Pitt, Narduzzi and the enforcement staff agreed upon the penalties and violations. Both Stallings and Cage did not participate in this process.

The NCAA gave Level II-mitigated penalties for Pitt and Narduzzi agreed to Level-II standard penalties. Stallings was given Level-II aggravated penalties and Cage was given Level-I aggravated.

The penalties for Pitt include three years probation, that will end on Feb. 19, 2023, but no scholarship reductions or postseason restrictions in basketball or football. There is also a $5,000 fine for both programs and each will have 0.5% of their budget taken out as well.

The basketball program will have to reduce its countable coaches at practice by one for 16 hours during the 2019-20 academic year and reduce its countable athletically related activity hours from 20 to 18 during the season and eight to seven during out-of-season.

Narduzzi will deal with a show-cause order that withholds him from two practices during Aug. 2020 and didn’t participate for one week of off campus recruiting during the Dec 1, 2019 to Feb 1, 2020 contact period.

The football program suffered a reduction in the countable athletically related activity hours by eight hours and had to reduce the number of countable coaches by one for two days of practice during the 2018 season.

They will also have to reduce the number of countable coaches by one for four days of practice and two quality control members must not be at practice for three days during the 2019-20 academic year.

The penalties were harsher for Stallings who was handed a three-year show-cause order, which means that if he is employed by a university during this time, he will have to be suspended for 30% of his first season.

For Cage, he was also given a three-year show-cause order and during this period, if he is employed, that university will have to restrict him from athletically related duties unless it can show why the restrictions shouldn’t apply.

Pitt announced that when it discovered that the violations had taken place that it self-reported them to the NCAA and the investigation began soon after.