Pitt announces Bonaccorsi, Read as Student-Athletes of the Week

Pitt athletics named redshirt sophomore wrestler Nino Bonaccorsi and sophomore diver Amy Read as the Office Depot Student-Athletes of the Week as announced Tuesday morning.

In addition to being recognized as one of the Student-Athletes of the Week, Bonaccorsi also received the title of ACC Wrestler of the Week. This is the second Wrestler of the Week honor Bonaccorsi has earned in his career. He is the first Panther to achieve this recognition this season.

Bonaccorsi recorded the most notable win of his career on Saturday, upsetting No. 2 redshirt sophomore Hunter Bolen from Virginia Tech.

After scoring first in the opening period, Bonaccorsi fell behind 3-2 at the end of the first and eventually 6-2 at the end of the second. In a comeback effort, he managed to score an escape and two takedowns to force the match into overtime. In overtime, Bonaccorsi emerged victorious after Bolen escaped and Bonaccorsi took him down.

“He made an in-match adjustment, which is something that we’ve been stressing to him for a while now,” head coach Keith Gavin said. “That’s a breakthrough right there and it comes at a great time.”

This impressive result gave Bonaccorsi his 20th win of the season, 41st of his career and his first win over a ranked opponent.

Bonaccorsi’s win contributed to Pitt’s 18-13 win against No. 7 Virginia Tech, the team’s second win against a seventh-ranked opponent this season. Pitt finishes the regular season 10-4 and 3-2 in conference play.

Pitt wrestling will host the 2020 ACC Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 8, at the Petersen Events Center.

At the 2020 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday, Read made Pitt history at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. She was the first Pitt women’s diver to reach the ACC platform championship finals, finishing in sixth place. In addition to this impressive title, Read was one of the three Pitt women’s divers to score team points on the platform.

Read scored in both the ACC’s 1-meter and 3-meter springboard competitions, adding an outstanding 46 team points to the Panthers’ total tally at the conference meet.

“We showed the depth that we’re building, with several divers contending for finals. And to watch Amy compete in the final and contend for a medal was such an amazing moment,” diving coach Katie Hazelton said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a more exciting time to be with the Pitt swimming and diving program.”

Pitt women’s diving will next compete in the NCAA Zone A Diving Meet from March 9 to 11 in Morgantown, West Virginia.