Police blotter: Feb. 27 – March 4
March 5, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:46 a.m. A staff member in Bellefield Hall reported a harassment/threat.
7:37 a.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief in the OC Lot.
2:06 p.m. An individual reported a harassment/threat on Fifth Avenue and McKee Place.
7:55 p.m. An individual reported a verbal domestic at Mervis Hall. Both parties were advised and separated.
Friday, Feb. 28
2:34 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.
11:28 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
11:37 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
Saturday, Feb. 29
12:53 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.
9:04 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an attempted robbery at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street.
Sunday, March 1
1:50 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking in Market Central.
2:31 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a citation for underage drinking.
4:14 a.m. A student in Bruce Hall was issued a citation for underage drinking.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 2.
Tuesday, March 3
9:54 a.m. An individual reported harassment by communication at the Stephen Foster Memorial.
12:18 p.m. An individual reported harassment by communication at Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.
1:00 p.m. Residence Life reported 13 liquor law violations.
2:35 p.m. An individual reported the theft of a bicycle on Tennyson Avenue.
7:32 p.m. A student in Hillman Library reported his Apple AirPods Pro Case was missing.
Wednesday, March 4
2:34 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass in Towers Lobby.