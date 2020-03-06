Police blotter: Feb. 27 – March 4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Feb. 27

6:46 a.m. A staff member in Bellefield Hall reported a harassment/threat.

7:37 a.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief in the OC Lot.

2:06 p.m. An individual reported a harassment/threat on Fifth Avenue and McKee Place.

7:55 p.m. An individual reported a verbal domestic at Mervis Hall. Both parties were advised and separated.

Friday, Feb. 28

2:34 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

11:28 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

11:37 p.m. A student in Tower A was issued a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Saturday, Feb. 29

12:53 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

9:04 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an attempted robbery at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street.

Sunday, March 1

1:50 a.m. A student was issued a citation for underage drinking in Market Central.

2:31 a.m. A student in Tower B was issued a citation for underage drinking.

4:14 a.m. A student in Bruce Hall was issued a citation for underage drinking.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 2.

Tuesday, March 3

9:54 a.m. An individual reported harassment by communication at the Stephen Foster Memorial.

12:18 p.m. An individual reported harassment by communication at Forbes Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

1:00 p.m. Residence Life reported 13 liquor law violations.

2:35 p.m. An individual reported the theft of a bicycle on Tennyson Avenue.

7:32 p.m. A student in Hillman Library reported his Apple AirPods Pro Case was missing.

Wednesday, March 4

2:34 a.m. A non-University affiliate was arrested for defiant trespass in Towers Lobby.