Oakland restaurants open for take out during coronavirus regulations
March 18, 2020
Editor’s note: If you are aware of a restaurant that is offering take out and delivery options that should be on this list, please email aeeditors@gmail.com
So you’re staying in Oakland through this COVID-19 disaster. Whether that is by choice or not, you will need some sustenance beyond the noodles and spring mix you had to scrape from the bottom of the barrel at Giant Eagle over the weekend. In the suburbs, most fast-food drive-throughs are open with the dining rooms of restaurants closed. But here in the City, we lack the convenience of drive-throughs, and most of us don’t even have cars.
Thankfully, plenty of eateries in Oakland are open for carry-out service only. Here’s a quick round-up of some nearby places you can pick up your next meal from before it’s time to brave the grocery stores once again.
Central/South Oakland
Starbucks — Amos Hall, Forbes & Atwood
Dunkin’ Donuts — 3907 Forbes Ave
Sushi Fuku — 120 Oakland Ave
Panera Bread — Sennott Square, Boulevard of the Allies
Piada Italian Street Food — 3600 Forbes Ave
Szechuan Express — 125 Oakland Ave
Primanti Bros. — 3803 Forbes Ave
Mad Mex — 370 Atwood St
Hello Bistro — 3605 Forbes Ave
Antoon’s Pizza — 247 Atwood St
Roots Natural Kitchen — 3610 Forbes Ave
Chipotle — 3615 Forbes Ave
McDonald’s — 3708 Forbes Ave
Spice Island Tea House — 253 Atwood St
Bangal Kabab House — 320 Atwood St
Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza — 3621 Forbes Ave
Chick’n Bubbly — 117 Oakland Ave
Subway — 3707 Forbes Ave
North Oakland
Sushi Fuku — 415 South Craig Street
Starbucks — Forbes & Craig
Panera Bread — 5430 Centre Ave
Domino’s Pizza — 4631 Centre Ave
Chipotle — 4611 Forbes Ave, 4800 Baum Blvd
Eat Unique — 305 S Craig Street
Subway — 418 S Craig Street
Sarah Connor is the social media/online engagement editor at The Pitt News and a senior double majoring in communications and English nonfiction writing....