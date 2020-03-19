Oakland restaurants open for take out during coronavirus regulations

Editor’s note: If you are aware of a restaurant that is offering take out and delivery options that should be on this list, please email aeeditors@gmail.com

So you’re staying in Oakland through this COVID-19 disaster. Whether that is by choice or not, you will need some sustenance beyond the noodles and spring mix you had to scrape from the bottom of the barrel at Giant Eagle over the weekend. In the suburbs, most fast-food drive-throughs are open with the dining rooms of restaurants closed. But here in the City, we lack the convenience of drive-throughs, and most of us don’t even have cars.

Thankfully, plenty of eateries in Oakland are open for carry-out service only. Here’s a quick round-up of some nearby places you can pick up your next meal from before it’s time to brave the grocery stores once again.

Central/South Oakland

Starbucks — Amos Hall, Forbes & Atwood

Dunkin’ Donuts — 3907 Forbes Ave

Sushi Fuku — 120 Oakland Ave

Panera Bread — Sennott Square, Boulevard of the Allies

Piada Italian Street Food — 3600 Forbes Ave

Szechuan Express — 125 Oakland Ave

Primanti Bros. — 3803 Forbes Ave

Mad Mex — 370 Atwood St

Hello Bistro — 3605 Forbes Ave

Antoon’s Pizza — 247 Atwood St

Roots Natural Kitchen — 3610 Forbes Ave

Chipotle — 3615 Forbes Ave

McDonald’s — 3708 Forbes Ave

Spice Island Tea House — 253 Atwood St

Bangal Kabab House — 320 Atwood St

Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza — 3621 Forbes Ave

Chick’n Bubbly — 117 Oakland Ave

Subway — 3707 Forbes Ave

North Oakland

Sushi Fuku — 415 South Craig Street

Starbucks — Forbes & Craig

Panera Bread — 5430 Centre Ave

Domino’s Pizza — 4631 Centre Ave

Chipotle — 4611 Forbes Ave, 4800 Baum Blvd

Eat Unique — 305 S Craig Street

Subway — 418 S Craig Street