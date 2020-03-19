A requiem for Trey McGowens’ time at Pitt

Sophomore guard Trey McGowens’ decision to transfer from Pitt was shocking, but not exactly surprising.

It didn’t take a certified social media detective to see the signs that had piled up in recent weeks. Some noticed that McGowens removed any mention of Pitt men’s basketball in his Instagram bio, while others pointed out his suspicious silence as other teammates welcomed new recruit Femi Odukale to the team.

For Pitt fans, McGowens’ departure is bittersweet. On the one hand, he helped usher in a new era of Pitt basketball after the program reached a historic low point. On the other hand, his inconsistent on-court production often left much to be desired.

McGowens will go down in the annals of Pitt basketball history as a key figure who helped majorly speed up the team’s rebuilding process after a winless ACC season in 2018-19. His significance to the program would have been secure even had he accomplished nothing on the court. By simply committing to Pitt as a highly touted senior at Virginia’s Hargrave Military Academy, McGowens moved the Panthers’ needle in a way that cannot be overstated.

When McGowens committed to Pitt on April 24, 2018, the team had very little going for it. Yes, Athletic Director Heather Lyke made the home run hire of esteemed Duke assistant Jeff Capel a month prior. But Capel’s roster to that point was even worse than the one he originally inherited, with top guards Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart electing to transfer.

And while Capel rightfully earned much of the praise for his role in bringing talented recruits to Pitt, it’s ultimately the player’s choice to decide where to play. As a top-100 prospect in his class, McGowens had plenty of options. He held offers from Clemson, Minnesota, Mississippi and St. John’s — none of which went winless in their conference the previous season like Pitt.

But McGowens took a gamble on Capel and the Panthers at a time when no one else had. He was the program’s highest-rated recruit since Steven Adams in 2012. His commitment was a vote of confidence in the team’s future. In a college landscape where so many talented recruits choose to benefit from a program’s established success, here was a player who scoffed at the path of least resistance and instead welcomed the monumental task of helping one of the nation’s worst college basketball teams regain its lost pride.

Four days after McGowens’ commitment, point guard Xavier Johnson followed suit. Four-star forward Au’Diese Toney joined them in June, giving Capel the ACC’s fifth-best 2018 recruiting class. Perhaps Johnson and Toney made their decisions completely independent of any outside factors, but it’s highly possible that McGowens’ initial commitment made Pitt a far more enticing destination and helped get the ball rolling for others.

In his first game donning blue and gold, the rookie McGowens performed as advertised. He led Pitt with 17 points in a blowout win over Youngstown State, frequently looking like the most physically gifted player on the floor. His highlight reel included the type of plays Panther fans became accustomed to seeing over the next two seasons — tenacious and-ones, acrobatic fast-break finishes and rim-rocking dunks.

Against VMI in Pitt’s next game, however, McGowens disappeared. He scored only four points on 2-8 shooting, including 0-4 shooting from 3-point range. Granted, his production wasn’t needed — the Panthers blew out the cupcake Keydets 94-55 and McGowens played just 16 minutes.

Those first two games of McGowens’ inaugural season came to serve as a microcosm for his entire two-year Pitt career. When in the zone and feeling aggressive, he could take games over through sheer willpower. But those sort of performances were often followed by several-game stretches where you’d be forgiven for forgetting McGowens was even on the floor, save for moments marked by recklessness or aimlessness.

At about the midway point of his debut season, McGowens looked like he had come into his own as one of the ACC’s most lethal young scorers — and Pitt’s potential savior. In the Panthers’ second ACC game against Louisville, he scored 33 points on 12-19 shooting from the field. Pitt won 89-86 in overtime, snapping an ACC losing streak that dated back to the 2016-17 season.

Two games later on Jan. 14, McGowens scored 30 points in a decisive 75-62 win over No. 11 Florida State. He channeled his inner James Harden, getting to the foul line an astonishing 19 times and knocking down 18 free throws. One of the nation’s best defenses had no answer for McGowens’ fast-paced, herky-jerky style of play.

The Florida State win gave Pitt a 12-5 overall and 2-2 ACC record, inspiring hope that the program’s rebuild was far ahead of schedule. At that point, McGowens was averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 free throw attempts per game. But that would prove to be his high-water mark.

McGowens didn’t crack the 15-point barrier until nearly two months later in Pitt’s regular season finale against Notre Dame. He scored single digits in nine of Pitt’s final 12 regular season games. After starting the season 12-5, the Panthers finished 2-14 for a 14-19 overall record. In those final 16 games, McGowens averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 free throw attempts per game.

After expressing a desire last offseason to improve his consistency, McGowens looked to be on track to do so early in the 2019-20 season. He scored double digits in all of Pitt’s first five games, and produced a three-game stretch early in ACC play of 24-, 18- and 24-point outings.

But in eerily similar fashion to 2018-19, McGowens turned into Pitt’s own Avatar after Jan. 14 — when the Panthers needed him most, he vanished. He never again surpassed 17 points, and finished the regular season on a seven-game streak of single-digit scoring that coincided with the team’s seven-game losing streak.

McGowens will finish his Pitt career with averages of 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Perhaps most notably, he averaged 1.9 steals per game, consistently making a positive impact on defense.

Again, McGowens’ box-score statistics have little to do with the legacy he leaves at Pitt, which is that of a player who took a chance on a struggling program before anyone else did. His game never provided a clean complement in the backcourt with Johnson, and with transfer guard Ithiel Horton reportedly turning heads in practice this season, perhaps it was best for all parties involved to seek a new beginning.