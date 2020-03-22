Pitt confirms first COVID-19 case in residence hall

Pitt announced in a Sunday email that the University learned late Saturday night of a confirmed student case of COVID-19 in a University residence hall. It was also made aware of other potential cases within the Pitt community, and expects to continue to see an increase in the number of people impacted.

Pitt spokesperson David Seldin declined to identify which residence hall the student was living in, but said the affected student was “safely quarantined.”

The University said in the email that it is following existing protocols and working with local health officials to support the affected student and help reduce the spread of infection to others.

These measures include reaching out to the affected individual’s movements and cleaning and disinfecting areas where this individual resided and any other areas this individual visited for a prolonged period. The University confirmed in the email that it has already reached out to people who have had close contact, and Seldin said those individuals are self-isolating.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced several weeks ago that Pitt would shift to online classes indefinitely beginning Monday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The University has urged students to “not return” to campus following spring break, and has offered partial refunds to students who move out. There are approximately 500 students currently living in residence halls on campus, Seldin said.

According to the state Department of Health, Allegheny County currently has 40 cases, while there are 479 cases statewide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged citizens to take steps to protect themselves, such as to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, clean their hands often and practice social distancing. The agency urged citizens to contact their doctor if they developed a fever, cough or shortness of breath around 2-14 days after coming into close contact with a person known to have contacted the virus, or recently traveling to an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19.

Pitt students can contact the Student Health Service at 412-383-1800, and Pitt faculty and staff can contact the Employee Health Clinic at 412-647-4949. Commonwealth residents can contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.