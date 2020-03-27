Police blotter: March 19 – March 25
March 26, 2020
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, March 19
3:54 p.m. An individual reported a theft of money that occurred between March 16 and March 19 at the Cathedral of Learning.
6:13 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on North Neville Street.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, March 20.
Saturday, March 21
5:55 p.m. A student reported the possible theft of a package from Darragh Street Apartments that occurred on March 5.
Sunday, March 22
12:12 a.m. A student in Nordenberg Hall was arrested for tampering with a fire apparatus, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possessing false ID.
9:34 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a package from Melba Place.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 23.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, March 24.
Wednesday, March 25
8:12 p.m. An individual reported a retail theft on the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue.