Police blotter: March 19 – March 25

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, March 19

3:54 p.m. An individual reported a theft of money that occurred between March 16 and March 19 at the Cathedral of Learning.

6:13 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on North Neville Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, March 20.

Saturday, March 21

5:55 p.m. A student reported the possible theft of a package from Darragh Street Apartments that occurred on March 5.

Sunday, March 22

12:12 a.m. A student in Nordenberg Hall was arrested for tampering with a fire apparatus, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possessing false ID.

9:34 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a package from Melba Place.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 23.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, March 24.

Wednesday, March 25

8:12 p.m. An individual reported a retail theft on the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue.