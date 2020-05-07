Senior Pitt official taking personal leave

David DeJong, the vice chancellor for human resources, was named the acting senior vice chancellor for business and operations Tuesday.

A senior Pitt official has taken a leave of absence effective Tuesday, University officials said Thursday.

Greg Scott, the senior vice chancellor for business and operations, is taking the indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons. David DeJong, a longtime Pitt administrator who became the vice chancellor for human resources last year, will assume Scott’s responsibilities as acting senior vice chancellor for business and operations.

Mark Burdsall, the assistant vice chancellor for consulting services, will take on the title of acting deputy vice chancellor for human resources.

The University is currently convening three task forces to plan the fall semester in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a final announcement of plans for the fall expected in early July.