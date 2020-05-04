Pitt establishes task forces, working groups to plan fall semester

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Friday that the University will offer guidance to the community in early June and again in early July.

It will take a village to figure out what Pitt’s operations will look like in the fall, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formally established over the last several weeks, three task forces, and 20 working groups within those task forces, will investigate many different aspects of what life at the University could look like. These panels will examine how Pitt could deliver its education, how and when buildings can reopen, the ways in-person research can take place and many more topics. Community members can submit feedback to the task forces online.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said Friday that the University will identify specific strategies to respond to different possible health scenarios for the fall, and then offer guidance in early June so faculty and staff can prepare for the upcoming academic year. He added that by early July, Pitt will share “explicit guidance” with students so they can begin to make plans for the fall.

A task force co-chaired by Provost Ann Cudd and James Martin II, the dean of the Swanson School of Engineering, is leading the effort on determining what a Pitt education will look like this fall. This task force will deliver a report to the chancellor on May 29 with recommendations, following part of the spring semester and the entire summer semester taking place online.

The panel has also designated three scientific advisers to provide counsel — Dr. Donald Burke, the dean emeritus of the Graduate School of Public Health, Mark Roberts, a professor and chair of Health Policy and Management, and LuAnn Brink, the chief epidemiologist at the Allegheny County Health Department. Students do not sit on the task force’s executive committee, but are represented on each of the five working groups.

The members of the task force’s executive committee are:

Mary Besterfield-Sacre, the director of the Engineering Education Research Center and co-chair of the educational technology and teaching working group

Cynthia Golden, the associate vice provost and executive director of the University Center for Teaching and Learning and co-chair of the educational technology and teaching working group

Kenyon Bonner, the vice provost and dean of students and chair of the out-of-the-classroom experiences working group

James Martin II, a co-chair of the housing and health working group

Stephen Wisniewski, the vice provost for budget and analytics, and a co-chair of the housing and health working group

Joe McCarthy, the vice provost for undergraduate studies and co-chair of the undergraduate studies working group

John Twyning, an associate dean for undergraduate studies in the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, and co-chair of the undergraduate studies working group

Eleanor Feingold, the executive associate dean of the Graduate School of Public Health and co-chair of the graduate studies and research working group

Nathan Urban, the vice provost for graduate studies and strategic initiatives, and co-chair of the graduate studies and research working group

Ariel Armony, the vice provost for global affairs

Marc Harding, the vice provost for enrollment

Laurie Kirsch, the vice provost for faculty affairs, development and diversity

Lucy Russell, the vice provost and chief of staff

Louise Sciannameo, the assistant provost for strategic communications

Nancy Tannery, an assistant provost

Paul Supowitz, the vice chancellor for community and governmental relations

Mike Ringler, the senior director for federal relations

Chris Bonneau, the president of the University Senate and a professor of political science

A task force led by Rob Rutenbar, the senior vice chancellor for research, will formulate options on how to restart research at the University. This task force will explore various different aspects of research on campus, such as clinical activity in the School of Medicine, research that requires the use of animals, remote research and restarting major laboratories on campus.

The members of the task force’s executive committee were not immediately available. The task force’s working groups, and their chairs, are:

Jeremy Berg, the associate senior vice chancellor for health sciences strategy and planning, and co-chair of the School of Medicine restart working group

Mark Gladwin, a professor and chair of the Medicine Department and co-chair of the School of Medicine restart working group

Tom Nolin, an assistant professor of pharmacy and therapeutics and co-chair of the health sciences restart working group

Beth Sidmore, a professor and chair of the Occupational Therapy Department and co-chair of the health sciences restart working group

Frank Jenkins, an associate professor of pathology and medicine and co-chair of the animal resources restart working group

Bill Yates, a professor of otolaryngology and neuroscience and co-chair of the animal resources restart working group

Adam Leibovich, the associate dean for faculty recruitment and research development, and co-chair of the STEM restart working group

David Vorp, the associate dean for engineering research and co-chair of the STEM restart working group

Shelome Gooden, the assistant vice chancellor for arts research and co-chair of the arts, humanities, social sciences and libraries restart working group

Kornelia Tancheva, the University Library System director and co-chair of the arts, humanities, social sciences and libraries restart working group

Mike Holland, the vice chancellor for science policy and research strategies, and co-chair of the logistics restart working group

Jennifer Woodward, the vice chancellor for sponsored programs and research operations, and co-chair of the logistics restart working group

Allen DiPalma, the Office of Trade Compliance director and co-chair of the remote research working group

Panos Chrysanthis, a professor of computer science and co-chair of the remote research working group

A task force led by David DeJong, the vice chancellor for human resources, and Greg Scott, the senior vice chancellor for business and operations, will draw up recommendations on how to best support employees and run on-campus operations. This working group will examine the occupancy readiness of office buildings and residence halls, preparing dining facilities, how to provide parking and transportation services, as well as childcare for employees.

The members of the task force’s executive committee were not immediately available. The task force’s working groups, and their chairs, are:

Victoria Lancaster, the director of shared services for the Office of Human Resources and chair of the workplace considerations in transition working group

Dan Fisher, the assistant vice chancellor for operations and maintenance and co-chair of the ready to occupy and operate buildings working group

Will Mitchell, the facility services director and co-chair of the ready to occupy and operate buildings working group

Joe Beaman, the dining services director and chair of the returning dining facilities for full operations working group

Kevin Sheehy, the assistant vice chancellor for auxiliary operations and finance, and the chair of the parking and transportation working group

Maureen Beal, the associate vice chancellor for financial operations and chair of the human resources, financials and risk management working group

Deb Kollar, the director of health sciences planning and management, and chair of the health sciences faculty and staff human resources working group

Mary Beth McCulloch, the University Childcare and Development Center director and chair of the childcare working group