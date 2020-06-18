Port Authority bus driver charged months after Pitt student struck, killed

Barbara Como, a senior anthropology major, was struck by a Port Authority bus turning from Fifth Avenue onto DeSoto Street on Jan. 18.

The 33-year-old Port Authority bus driver who struck and killed a Pitt student is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Shavonne James struck Barbara Como, a senior anthropology student, on Jan. 18 at the corner of Fifth Avenue and DeSoto Street while driving her normal 83 route from the South Side to the Hill District.

Como was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in serious condition, and later passed away at the hospital.

James is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful activities, reckless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks.

University spokesperson Patrick McMahon said the University is unable to comment on a criminal proceeding, but said it is “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends,” McMahon said.