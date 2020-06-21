Photos: Hill District protests for Black trans lives

Protesters gathered at the Hill District’s Freedom Corner and then marched to Downtown on Thursday to protest discrimination of Black transgender people. Speakers called for equality in the workplace for people who are Black and trans, as well as health care coverage. Protestors also honored Aaliyah Johnson, a 32-year-old trans woman, who died last month outside of her apartment in nearby McKeesport. Following the rally, protesters marched through the streets of Downtown to the City Council building.

There have been numerous protests in the City in recent weeks, as part of a nationwide movement to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in late May at the hands of Minneapolis police. White police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with murder and manslaughter, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. There have been protests in Downtown, East Liberty, Oakland, South Side, and Bakery Square.

Gallery | 11 Photos Kaycee Orwig | Visual Editor Protesters rally at the Freedom Corner during a Thursday protest for Black trans lives.