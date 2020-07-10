Narduzzi reported as highest-paid non-officer for third-straight year
July 10, 2020
Pitt released a list of its 25 highest-paid non-officer positions for fiscal year 2019, with Pat Narduzzi, the head football coach, leading the list for the third year in a row at nearly $4 million. The disclosure is required for all state-related universities by Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law.
Narduzzi earned $3,985,144.93 in fiscal year 2019, following a series of increases in recent years. He earned $3,142,424 in fiscal year 2018 and $2,887,319 in fiscal year 2017.
But pay increases are also forthcoming for top University officials. The compensation committee of the board of trustees approved salary increases of 2.25% for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and other senior University officials for the second year in a row in December 2019. Gallagher’s base salary will be $669,738 for 2020.
In addition to Narduzzi, the 24 other highest paid non-officer employees at Pitt are:
- Jeff Capel, Pitt men’s basketball coach, $2,588,636.42
- Kevin Stallings, former men’s basketball coach, $2,489,539.87
- Suzanne McConnell-Serio, former women’s basketball coach, $1,644,198.94
- Heather Lyke, director of athletics, $666,060.67
- Michael Becich, associate vice chancellor for informatics in the health sciences, $655,374.98
- Kris Davitt, senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement, $603,267.60
- A. Everette James, associate vice chancellor for health policy and planning, $592,648.54
- Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for clinical research, $512,500.06
- Peter Strick, chair of the Neurobiology department, $507,500.04
- Donald Burke, associate vice chancellor for global health, $506,917.98
- Bernard Costello, dean of the School of Dental Medicine, $506,238.05
- Jonathan Silverstein, chief research informatics officer for health sciences, $503,660.52
- Randy Bates, football defensive coordinator, $497,282.64
- Shawn Watson, former football offensive coordinator, $495,833.35
- Lise Vesterlund, economics professor, $481,250
- David Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance chair, $478,750.38
- Mark Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus, $478,119.65
- Bruce Freeman, chair of the Pharmacology and Chemical Biology department, $457,499.96
- Mark Shlomchik, chair of the immunology department, $455,000
- Arjang Assad, College of Business Administration and Katz Graduate School of Business dean, $451,290.60
- Angela Gronenborn, Structural Biology department chair, $450,000
- Peter Wipf, distinguished professor of chemistry, $449,739.36
- Ivet Bahar, chair of the Computational and System Biology department, $438,628.98
- Dario Vignali, Cancer Immunology chair and Immunology department vice chair, $428,914.10