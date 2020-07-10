Narduzzi reported as highest-paid non-officer for third-straight year

Coach Narduzzi is the highest-paid non-officer employee at Pitt.

Pitt released a list of its 25 highest-paid non-officer positions for fiscal year 2019, with Pat Narduzzi, the head football coach, leading the list for the third year in a row at nearly $4 million. The disclosure is required for all state-related universities by Pennsylvania’s Right-To-Know Law.

Narduzzi earned $3,985,144.93 in fiscal year 2019, following a series of increases in recent years. He earned $3,142,424 in fiscal year 2018 and $2,887,319 in fiscal year 2017.

But pay increases are also forthcoming for top University officials. The compensation committee of the board of trustees approved salary increases of 2.25% for Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and other senior University officials for the second year in a row in December 2019. Gallagher’s base salary will be $669,738 for 2020.

In addition to Narduzzi, the 24 other highest paid non-officer employees at Pitt are:

Jeff Capel, Pitt men’s basketball coach, $2,588,636.42

Kevin Stallings, former men’s basketball coach , $2,489,539.87

Suzanne McConnell-Serio, former women’s basketball coach , $1,644,198.94

Heather Lyke, director of athletics, $666,060.67

Michael Becich, associate vice chancellor for informatics in the health sciences, $655,374.98

Kris Davitt, senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement, $603,267.60

A. Everette James, associate vice chancellor for health policy and planning, $592,648.54

Steven Reis, associate vice chancellor for clinical research, $512,500.06

Peter Strick, chair of the Neurobiology department, $507,500.04

Donald Burke, associate vice chancellor for global health, $506,917.98

Bernard Costello, dean of the School of Dental Medicine, $506,238.05

Jonathan Silverstein, chief research informatics officer for health sciences, $503,660.52

Randy Bates, football defensive coordinator, $497,282.64

Shawn Watson, former football offensive coordinator, $495,833.35

Lise Vesterlund, economics professor, $481,250

David Denis, Katz Graduate School of Business finance chair, $478,750.38

Mark Nordenberg, chancellor emeritus, $478,119.65

Bruce Freeman, chair of the Pharmacology and Chemical Biology department, $457,499.96

Mark Shlomchik, chair of the immunology department, $455,000

Arjang Assad, College of Business Administration and Katz Graduate School of Business dean, $451,290.60

Angela Gronenborn, Structural Biology department chair, $450,000

Peter Wipf, distinguished professor of chemistry, $449,739.36

Ivet Bahar, chair of the Computational and System Biology department, $438,628.98

Dario Vignali, Cancer Immunology chair and Immunology department vice chair, $428,914.10