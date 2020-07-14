ICE to rescind new international student guidelines

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released new guidelines Monday, which said if universities move classes fully online, the agency will move to deport international students.

U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement will rescind guidance issued last Monday, which would have forced international students to leave the country if classes are online only in the fall, federal judge Allison Burroughs said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after a sea of lawsuits from colleges and universities, led by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as those filed by cities and states. The lawsuits called the policy draconian and a threat to public health.

Existing regulations generally ban international students from taking solely online classes while living in the United States. ICE temporarily waived this rule this spring and summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this temporary suspension will now continue into the fall.

Pitt was among the universities which filed court papers arguing against the new guidelines. In its amicus brief filed Monday, the University said one of its main reasons it did not support the new guidelines was a lack of reasoning behind the reversal of the spring and summer guidelines.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick said Pitt is proud to stand with other universities across the country to protect international students against a “misguided” ICE policy.

“We’re pleased by the government’s reversal, and will remain vigilant against future attempts to limit these students’ rights,” Zwick said.

Pitt’s legal filing followed more than 1,000 people signing an open letter to the administration urging it to adopt 11 measures to better protect international and immigrant students. Many of the measures focus on making Pitt a “sanctuary campus,” where students would be protected from ICE. The letter also demanded Pitt pursue legal action against ICE and the Trump administration alongside other universities.