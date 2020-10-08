Pitt soccer parts ways with leading scorer Edward Kizza

Pitt soccer announced last week that Edward Kizza, the second highest goal scorer in program history, is no longer on the team.

The No. 2 Pitt men’s soccer program (2-0-0, 1-0-0 in ACC) will go through the rest of what has started as their most promising season in recent memory without the services of last year’s leading scorer senior forward Edward Kizza.

Kizza appeared in both of the Panthers’ exhibition matches, scoring twice. He did not appear in the Panther’s regular season non-conference opener vs. Notre Dame nor the ACC opener vs Syracuse.

Pitt Athletics confirmed the news Sept. 26, issuing the following statement during Pitt’s match.

“Edward Kizza is no longer with the University of Pittsburgh Men’s Soccer Program,” Pitt said. “No further statement will be given at this time.”

Why exactly Kizza departed the team was not clear, and the program refused to comment further.

A native of Kampala, Uganda, Kizza has led Pitt up front under head coach Jay Vidovich, departing the team just six goals shy of Pitt legend Joe Luxbacher’s career record of 37. Kizza ended the 2019 season with 12 goals and four assists, earning All-South Region Second Team, First Team All-ACC, ACC All-Tournament Team and Scholar All-East Region Team. His strong junior season put him on the 2020 ACC Preseason Watch List.

Kizza made the All-ACC First Team and All-South Region Second Team in 2018 after a 15 goal season, following a debut season where he ranked second on the squad with four goals and three assists while being named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Pitt’s offense has maintained stride without the forward through the team’s first two games of the season, scoring three goals in games each against Notre Dame and Syracuse this past Tuesday. The Panthers have had strong contributions from first-year Bertin Jacquesson with one goal in each game.