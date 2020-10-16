Police blotter Oct. 8 – Oct. 14

Eric Macadangdang, president of the Student Government Board, said SGB plays an active role in redirecting the “enforcement responsibility” for COVID-19 rules from police to other outlets.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Pitt police reported an indecent exposure that occurred at Clapp Hall on Oct. 1.

Friday, Oct. 9

11:47 a.m. A student reported his Apple charging case was taken from the Baierl Recreation Center on Oct. 8.

6:59 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a stolen bicycle at 320 McKee Place.

Saturday, Oct. 10

3:41 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, Oct. 11

12:54 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at the Bridge on Forbes. One student was issued a conduct referral.

1:51 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with an indecent assault that occurred at noon at South Negley and Centre avenues.

2:32 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief that occurred on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

3:34 p.m. Pitt police issued one citation for having an open container.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Oct. 12.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

3:59 p.m. An individual reported a phone headset and its charger missing at Salk Hall. Time of occurrence was on Oct. 8.

10:03 p.m. Police issued one citation for defiant trespass at Litchfield Towers Lobby to a University nonaffiliate.

11:59 p.m. Police reported one physical arrest of a University nonaffiliate for criminal trespass and harassment and threat on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Oct. 14.