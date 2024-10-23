No. 19 Pitt football takes on Syracuse in a critical Thursday night showdown

After a 12-day break, No. 19 Pitt welcomes in rival Syracuse on a rare Thursday night game with huge stakes for the Panthers. Following a 6-0 start — Pitt’s best since 1982 — the Panthers face a loaded second-half schedule including three one-loss teams, two of which are nationally ranked.

While Pitt has already secured bowl eligibility, these final six games will test if the team is capable of reaching the playoffs.

This week’s matchup comes against a 5-1 Syracuse team led by former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord who, after transferring, is off to an explosive start. The Orange and Panthers have a lengthy history together, with the two teams playing one another every season since 1955. Pitt currently holds a 43-32-3 record against the Orange, but ‘Cuse won 28-13 last year at Yankee Stadium.

Explosive quarterback duel

Fans in attendance and those watching around the country should expect a shootout between two of the ACC’s best quarterbacks. McCord and Pitt redshirt first-year quarterback Eli Holstein currently sit at second and 13th in passing yards per game in the country, respectively.

McCord is flourishing in his new environment, throwing for 2,160 yards and 19 touchdowns with only six interceptions. Syracuse’s offense runs through McCord, who should prove as Pitt’s main defensive concern.

His adversary this week is Pitt’s first-year phenom, Holstein. Like McCord, Holstein has put together an impressive season after he transferred from a perennial college football power, the University of Alabama, and looks to continue his amazing 2024 campaign.

Holstein struggled in his last start against Cal, throwing for only 133 yards and two interceptions. The talented and experienced Cal secondary gave the young gunslinger a lot of trouble, a problem that Holstein and the coaching staff have to improve on to keep up with McCord and company.

If Holstein and the passing offense can rebound from their poor showing last time out, it should keep their team on pace with the Orange offensively and create plenty of fireworks for fans of both teams to enjoy.

Caught at a good time

While McCord and Syracuse pose a great threat, they face the Pitt defense while it is at its best. Pitt’s defense was spotty for the first three games of the season but seems to have found its footing and is now capable of helping the Panthers win games.

The defense had its magnum opus against Cal when they sacked quarterback Fernando Mendoza six times and made enough crucial stops to lift the Panthers to victory. While the secondary still has some work to do, the front seven has drastically improved from the beginning of the season.

In that same contest, Pitt held Cal to just 63 yards on 40 rushes for only 1.6 yards per carry. Lesser-known players like redshirt sophomore lineman Jimmy Scott and sophomore linebacker Braylan Lovelace contributed greatly, with five sacks between the two. Scott and Lovelace had to play well in the absence of typical starter sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles, who was resting an injury.

Biles should return against Syracuse, adding back one of the defense’s best weapons. If the front seven can replicate its impressive performance, that should rattle McCord and cripple the Syracuse offense.

Final verdict

This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and possibly the country. The game will come down to the winner of the McCord-Holstein duel and which side can better support its quarterback.

The advantage goes to Pitt. The defense has played on fire as of late, and it should have little trouble getting to McCord and limiting big plays. But the still-shaky secondary leaves the team vulnerable to big plays, which should keep the Orange in the game. On the other side of the ball, the versatility of Holstein’s playmakers should make his life significantly easier against a fairly average Syracuse defense.

Final Score Pitt 40 – Syracuse 35





