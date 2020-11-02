Healthy Ride to offer free rides on Election Day

Healthy Ride, a Pittsburgh-based public bike share system, is offering free rides all day on Election Day this Tuesday.

Users can enter the code “VOTE2020” into their account on the NextBike app or healthyridepgh.com to receive free rides Tuesday, with no limit to ride length or duration.

“We know many of you have already voted by mail or dropped off your ballot in advance, but for those of you who are still planning on voting in-person tomorrow, you know you have a ride,” the company said in an email Monday morning.

Healthy Ride stations can be found across Pitt’s campus and throughout the City.