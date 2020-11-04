Pitt swimming and diving pauses team activities for COVID-19 protocols

The Pitt swimming and diving team has paused all team-related activities “due to COVID-related protocols,” the team announced Wednesday.

Pitt had just revealed its regular season swimming and diving opener a day before today’s announcement. The Panthers had planned a trip to South Bend for a two-day meet against Notre Dame on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, November 7. The event has now been cancelled.

Panthers swimming and diving spokesperson Korey Blucas told The Pitt News that the opportunity to reschedule a meet with Notre Dame this season is “undetermined at this juncture.”

Pitt hasn’t competed against other NCAA teams since last season abruptly ended because of COVID-19. Three Panthers had qualified for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships prior to the cancellation — swimmer Blaise Vera and divers Serena Buchwald and Amy Read.

This news comes less than a week after the Pitt men’s soccer team paused all team-related activities for COVID-19 protocols as well. The Panthers had just entered their second week as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team prior to the announcement.