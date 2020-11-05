Bouquet Gardens and surrounding areas experience gas leak Thursday morning

Pitt+advised+people+to+avoid+Oakland+Avenue+due+to+a+gas+leak+in+Bouquet+Gardens.

Kaycee Orwig | Senior Staff Photographer

Pitt advised people to avoid Oakland Avenue due to a gas leak in Bouquet Gardens.

By Martha Layne, Assistant News Editor
10:44 am

Pitt sent out an ENS alert Thursday at 9:37 a.m. reporting a gas leak in Bouquet Gardens apartment buildings B, E and H. They also advised that people avoid Oakland Avenue.

Residents evacuated while police officers and representatives from the gas company investigated further. Residents and other affected individuals are able to go to the Eatery, Posvar, Hillman or David Lawrence while the situation is being addressed.

Leave a comment.