Bouquet Gardens and surrounding areas experience gas leak Thursday morning
10:44 am
Pitt sent out an ENS alert Thursday at 9:37 a.m. reporting a gas leak in Bouquet Gardens apartment buildings B, E and H. They also advised that people avoid Oakland Avenue.
Residents evacuated while police officers and representatives from the gas company investigated further. Residents and other affected individuals are able to go to the Eatery, Posvar, Hillman or David Lawrence while the situation is being addressed.