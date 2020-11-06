Police Blotter: Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Thursday, Oct. 29

9:08 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University nonaffiliate for panhandling at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street.

9:27 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for scattering rubbish at the intersection of Forbes and Oakland avenues.

Friday, Oct. 30

9:24 a.m. Pitt police assisted Carnegie Mellon University police. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

11:48 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of Atwood Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Saturday, Oct. 31

2:10 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for public urination to a student on Iroquois Way.

Sunday, Nov. 1

1:45 a.m. Pitt police reported a verbal domestic at the intersection of Sennott Street and Oakland Avenue. Both parties were separated.

8:19 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief — graffiti — at the William Pitt Union.

9:26 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief — damaged bench — at the Cathedral of Learning.

10:01 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief — entrance door glass broken — at 305 Atwood St.

2:14 p.m. Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at the Wyndham Pittsburgh University Center.

7:15 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University nonaffiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Monday, Nov. 2

10:02 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief — broken door handle — at Soldiers and Sailors.

12:26 p.m. Pitt police assisted Plum police with a fraud investigation on Justine Drive.

3:46 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with the theft of a bicycle on the 5700 block of Howe Street.

8:48 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University nonaffiliate for having an open container on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

5:09 p.m. Residence Life reported five liquor law violations for October.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Nov. 4.