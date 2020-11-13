Police Blotter: Nov. 5-Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 5

9:08 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for public drunkenness at the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Friday, Nov. 6

2:25 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at Tower A.

9:08 p.m. Police reported a criminal mischief at Market Central.

11:42 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for possessing or smoking

marijuana in public at Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

Saturday, Nov. 7

3:26 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for underage drinking at Lothrop Hall.

10:49 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a criminal mischief on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.

8:10 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic on the 3500 block of the Boulevard of the Allies.

10:40 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for indecent exposure and open lewdness on the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue.

11:19 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Soldiers and Sailors.

Sunday, Nov. 8

2:29 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at 230 South Bouquet St. One student was issued a conduct referral.

9:36 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

Monday, Nov. 9.

3:04 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a fraud on the 100 block of North Dithridge Street.

7:12 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for panhandling on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue.

10:45 p.m. Pitt police assisted another agency with a report of a harassment by communication on the 2900 block of Sidney Street.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

6:52 p.m. Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a University non-affiliate on the 3600 block of Forbes Avenue.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Nov. 11.