Police Blotter: Jan. 14-Jan. 20

Thursday, Jan. 14

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Jan. 14.

Friday, Jan 15

10:02 a.m. Police reported a harassment by communication that occurred at Craig Hall.

11:27 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft that occurred on Lawn Street.

11:42 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a domestic that occurred at Fifth Avenue and Chesterfield Street.

Saturday, Jan. 16

1:16 a.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate for driving under the influence on Bates and South Bouquet streets.

Sunday, Jan. 17

4:02 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a University non-affiliate for obstructing a highway and public passageways.

Monday, Jan. 18.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, Jan. 18.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

1:28 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a verbal domestic that occurred on the 300 block of McKee Place.