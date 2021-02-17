Pitt names Joseph McCarthy interim dean of Honors College

Joe McCarthy, vice provost of undergraduate studies, is the new interim dean of the University Honors College.

Pitt’s Honors College named Joseph McCarthy, the vice provost for undergraduate studies, as its interim dean Tuesday morning. McCarthy will work with Assistant Dean David Hornyak to run the college while Pitt searches for its next dean.

McCarthy replaces Audrey Murrell, who stepped down as the acting dean on Feb. 4. Murrell replaced the previous dean, Brian Primack, who left in June 2019 for the University of Arkansas. The University is now running a national search for a permanent dean of the University Honors College.

McCarthy, a University faculty member since 1998, worked with the UHC in the past to move the college to its current membership model. He also helped start the Honors Distinction, opening up the Honors College to all Pitt students. Provost Ann Cudd said she applauds McCarthy for stepping up and taking on additional responsibilities.

“I sincerely appreciate Joe’s willingness to take on this additional and pivotal role for the months ahead,” Cudd said. “He is an outstanding teacher, mentor, scientist and administrator, as well as my right hand for undergraduate academic affairs.”