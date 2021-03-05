Pitt releases plans for spring commencement ceremonies

The Cathedral of Learning watches over an empty Pitt campus.

Pitt released plans Friday afternoon for combined in-person and virtual commencement ceremonies for the class of 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains ongoing.

The events will be spread out over a period of days to allow for proper physical distancing between those in attendance, and all attending will be required to wear a face covering. Each graduate is permitted to have up to two guests at the in-person events.

“With the proper health and safety protocols in place, including face coverings, physical distancing and good hand hygiene, the COVID-19 Medical Response Office is confident that in-person ceremonies present minimal risk,” the University said in the Friday afternoon announcement.

Pitt noted in its announcement that the decision to have in-person events is “contingent” on the state of the virus, and encouraged students and their families to remain “highly flexible” in their planning. The University held its first-ever online commencement last year, though the Friday email said Pitt hopes to hold festivities for the class of 2020 during Homecoming next fall, which lasts from Sept. 24 to 26.

Some schools have opted to keep their ceremonies online only, and not hold an in-person component. The location for all in-person ceremonies remains to be finalized.

The tentative commencement ceremonies schedule is:

Friday, April 30

School of Pharmacy undergraduate, graduate and professional students

School of Nursing undergraduate, graduate and professional students

Saturday, May 1

Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (virtual ceremony)

Sunday, May 2

Graduate School of Public Health (virtual ceremony)

School of Computing and Information undergraduate students

School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences undergraduate, graduate and professional students

School of Education undergraduate, graduate and professional students

School of Social Work undergraduate

Monday, May 3

College of Business Administration

Katz Graduate School of Business

Swanson School of Engineering undergraduate, graduate and professional students

Tuesday, May 4

Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences undergraduate, graduate and professional students and College of General Studies students

Friday, May 7

School of Law

Sunday, May 9

School of Computing and Information graduate and professional students (virtual ceremony)

Saturday, May 15

School of Dental Medicine undergraduate, graduate and professional students

Monday, May 24

School of Medicine

To Be Determined

School of Social Work graduate and professional students