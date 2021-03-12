Police Blotter: March 4 -March 10
March 12, 2021
Thursday, March 4
Police reported nothing in the crime log for Thursday, March 4.
Friday, March 5
Police reported nothing in the crime log for Friday, March 5.
Saturday, March 6
4:48 p.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
5:59 p.m. Pitt police issued a summons for the arrest of a University non-affiliate on the 100 block of Darragh Street for theft/lost/mislaid property.
8:54 p.m. A campus security authority reported a drug law violation at Holland Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.
11:54 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on Welsford Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.
Sunday, March 7
12:30 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on the 300 block of Atwood Street. One student was issued a conduct referral.
1:19 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall. Two students were issued conduct referrals.
Monday, March 8
Police reported nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 8.
Tuesday, March 9
Police reported nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, March 9.
Wednesday, March 10
9:37 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.
1:55 p.m. Pitt police arrested a University non-affiliate on Second Avenue at Hot Metal Bridge for driving under the influence.