Police Blotter: March 18- March 24

Thursday, March 18

2:32 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense that occurred on March 17 on Meyran Avenue.

12:02 p.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at Bouquet Gardens Building H.

12:13 p.m. Title IX reported a sexual assault that occurred in a residence hall in the fall of 2020. The victim has not filed a report or contacted police.

Friday, March 19

1:14 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at Irvis Hall.

10:49 p.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bates and Atwood streets. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

11:48 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Saturday, March 20

12:11 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Bruce Hall. Three students were issued conduct referrals.

2:03 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking at Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

4:37 a.m. Pitt police reported a criminal mischief at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard.

8:06 p.m. An individual was given a verbal warning for panhandling on the 3800 block of Forbes Avenue.

8:37 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for public drunkenness at Bouquet Gardens Building D.

Sunday, March 21

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Sunday, March 21.

Monday, March 22

9:18 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief at 410 McKee Pl.

Tuesday, March 23

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, March 23.

Wednesday, March 24

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, March 24.