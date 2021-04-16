Police Blotter: April 8- April 14
1:01 am
Thursday, April 8
12:28 p.m. An individual reported finding drug paraphernalia at Phi Kappa Theta on 3812 University Drive. Items were turned over to an officer to be destroyed at a later date.
Friday, April 9
3:30 p.m. An individual reported their fan was missing or stolen at the Cathedral of Learning.
Saturday, April 10
12:45 a.m. A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation on Oakland Avenue. One student was issued a conduct referral.
2:58 a.m. Pitt Police reported a verbal domestic on Ruskin Avenue. Both parties were separated.
Sunday, April 11
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, April 11.
Monday, April 12
1:50 a.m. Pitt police issued one summons arrest to a University non-affiliate for possession of a small amount of marijuana at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street.
Tuesday, April 13
11:18 a.m. An individual wanted to report a simple assault domestic related incident that occured on April 12 at an unknown location.
11:00 p.m. Pitt police issued one citation to a University non-affiliate for defiant trespass at the law school on 3900 Forbes Avenue.
Wednesday, April 14
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, April 14.