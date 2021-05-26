Photos: The Bard in Bloom
12:53 am
About 100 people gathered on Flagstaff Hill last Saturday afternoon to watch the winners and finalists of Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, who performed some of Shakespeare’s poetry and characters. The proceeds from these student performances benefit the Pittsburgh Public Theater Education & Engagement programs, as well as their partner in this event, Empty Space Project.
Dalia Maeroff is a staff columnist, illustrator and photographer at The Pitt News. She is studying psychology, Latin American Studies, Public and Professional...