Photos: The Bard in Bloom

By Dalia Maeroff, Senior Staff Photographer
12:53 am

About 100 people gathered on Flagstaff Hill last Saturday afternoon to watch the winners and finalists of Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, who performed some of Shakespeare’s poetry and characters. The proceeds from these student performances benefit the Pittsburgh Public Theater Education & Engagement programs, as well as their partner in this event, Empty Space Project.

