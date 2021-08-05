Pitt+revises+COVID-19+health+guidelines

Pitt said in a Thursday email that as of next Monday, current COVID-19 Standards and Guidelines will be “revised and simplified.”

According to the email, while the Healthcare Advisory Group and the COVID-19 Medical Response Office will continue to monitor campus conditions and adjust health guidelines as needed, Pitt will no longer use its Operational Postures and Activity Area Plans.

The email said everyone — all students, faculty and staff on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status — must wear masks indoors, unless in “your enclosed private office or dwelling.” Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or live with someone who is immunocompromised, must wear masks both indoors and outdoors, if unable to social distance.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated, as well as those who are or live with someone who is immunocompromised, should wear face coverings when outdoors and unable to maintain physical distancing.” the email said. “Additionally, anyone is welcome to wear a face covering outdoors based on their own comfort level.”

According to the email, University community members who do not provide proof of vaccination are required to participate in regular COVID-19 testing, and everyone is recommended to get tested if exposed and experiencing symptoms.

The email said fully vaccinated individuals that are “close contacts” are not required to quarantine, but are recommended to get tested and wear masks until receiving a negative test.

“Fully vaccinated University members who are notified of close contact with an individual positive for COVID-19 are not required to quarantine, but should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result,” the email said.

For unvaccinated close contacts, the email said individuals “must quarantine away from others and should not circulate on campus or in public for 10 days.”

Traveling individuals are encouraged to follow all University, state, local and CDC guidelines, depending on their location. According to the email, International students must register their trip via the Pitt International SOS portal to help “ensure University members’ safety and expedite extraction, should that be necessary.” Registration with the U.S. State Department STEP program is also encouraged.