Pitt Athletics announces updated COVID-19, alcohol policies for on-campus events

It’s been a while since Pitt fans were allowed to watch games live at the on-campus venues on top of Cardiac Hill. Even though fans will be allowed back in stands without capacity restrictions this fall, these events will look different from the ones they attended back in 2019.

Pitt athletics announced updated COVID-19 regulations for spectators at on-campus sporting venues — the Petersen Sports Complex and the Fitzgerald Field House — last Tuesday afternoon.

Pitt will have no restrictions on capacity — all venues will be able to fill their seats to the gills. But all fans, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a face covering inside campus buildings. That means fans watching a volleyball or wrestling match at the Fitzgerald Field House are required to wear masks.

At outdoor venues like Ambrose Urbanic Field, vaccinated fans will only need a face covering when going to the restroom or a concessions stand, but unvaccinated spectators are still asked to wear one unless actively eating or drinking. Fans will not be asked to disclose their vaccination status when they enter.

The masking policy is “subject to change,” according to a press release from Pitt athletics. Updates will be posted on pittsburghpanthers.com.

The athletic department also revealed that, just like at Heinz Field and the Petersen Events Center, the on-campus homes of Panther sports will sell beer, hard seltzer and wine.

Beginning immediately, the Fitzgerald Field House and Petersen Sports Complex will sell alcohol at all home Pitt games. Unlike the Petersen Events Center, home of both Pitt basketball teams, and Heinz Field, the home of Panthers football, games played at these venues were previously dry.

Pitt’s alcohol policies at on-campus home games will mirror that of other venues, according to Pitt athletics.

“The PSC and FFH will adopt similar implementation strategies and policies as those used at Heinz Field and the Petersen Events Center,” the athletic department said in a press release. “The addition of this amenity will coincide with the implementation of appropriate safety measures for Pitt game days, ensuring the continuation of a fan- and family-friendly environment for all.”

A portion of the proceeds from alcohol sales will help fund drug and alcohol education programs for the overall student body conducted by Pitt’s Division of Student Affairs, the release said.