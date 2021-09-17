Pitt ranked among top 20 public universities in the U.S.

The U.S. News & World Report ranked Pitt #20 in the top public universities in the U.S. Schools are ranked based on factors such as graduation and retention rates, student selectivity and financial aid resources.

The U.S. News & World Report ranked Pitt at #19 for public universities and #58 for national universities in 2020.

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a press release that he’s proud of the Pitt community for being recognized as a top public university.

“It’s exciting to see that the U.S. News & World Report has — once again — recognized the University of Pittsburgh among the nation’s top public colleges and universities,” Gallagher said. “I am proud of Pitt faculty, students and staff, who are both the source of this honor and the bold drivers of our mission, which is to create and leverage knowledge for society’s gain.”

The U.S. News & World Report said Pitt is also nationally ranked for its School of Medicine, School of Education and Swanson School of Engineering. It said the School of Medicine is “particularly well regarded for its research, working in conjunction with the highly ranked University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and the institution receives one of the highest amounts of funding from the National Institutes of Health.”

The U.S. News & World Report also ranked Pitt #59 in National Universities, #29 in Best Colleges for Veterans and #327 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.