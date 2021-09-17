Editorial | Our eight favorite Pitt-related social media accounts

Pitt Missed Connections is an Instagram account with the mission of putting students in contact with a person they wish they had spoken to. An anonymous Pitt student created the account after Pitt shut down due to the pandemic.

The world of Pitt-related social media is vast and wonderful. We’re not talking about official accounts, of course — we’re more interested in ones that poke fun at the University and campus life. From those who find beauty in trash, to animal lovers, to those looking to take back a fumbled interaction in a dorm elevator, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1. @pitt.missedconnections on Instagram

This first account is a genuine force for good in this world. It’s an easy way to thank anonymous saviors, make amends over awkward situations and of course, try to kindle those missed connections. Some submissions tell a beautiful tale of a stranger’s “magical aura” and a vague hope to meet again, others are a bit more direct — “marry me” and “I’m in love with you” are common refrains. One submission ends with “please squeeze me with your thighs respectfully,” clearly conveying a great deal of respect and politeness.

2. @southoaklandtrash on Instagram

We don’t have stats to back this up — and no disrespect to this glorious neighborhood — but South Oakland is the trash capital of the world. This account attempts to chronicle the beauty in these heaps of garbage. After all, there’s something poetic about a shattered toilet on the sidewalk — right?

3. @N_THEYSTAYTHERE (PITT BASKETBALL SHOUTING) on Twitter

SO THE SCHTICK WITH THIS ONE IS THAT EVERYTHING IS IN ALL CAPS, ALL THE TIME. IF YOU LIKE TO GET YOUR PITT SPORTS COMMENTARY WHILE PRETENDING THAT SOMEBODY IS YELLING IN YOUR FACE, THEN THIS IS YOUR LUCKY DAY.

4. @squirrels_of_pitt on Instagram

Squirrels are funny little guys. They frequent trees, trash cans and utility poles around campus — munching on whatever bit of food they’ve come across without a care in the world. Sometimes, they throw all that survival nonsense out the window, stretch their legs out and post up on somebody’s balcony, as evidenced by this photo of an elusive black squirrel. To be a squirrel — no classes, no homework and no worries. Still, we’re thankful to have the squirrels of Pitt so well-documented.

5. @pittbarbz on Instagram

According to this account, Nicki Minaj has quite the presence around campus. She’s been spotted offering life advice in Hillman, grabbing lunch at the Einstein Bros. in Benedum and even carried Pitt football to victory on Saturday. With such a busy schedule, we’re wondering when she had time to type this insane tweet about her cousin’s friend becoming impotent after getting vaccinated.

6. @pitt.disses on Instagram

This account is like the chaotic evil version of Pitt missed connections. If you’ve got beef with somebody on campus, here’s the place to air it out.

7. @theonion.pitt on Instagram

Pitt’s version of The Onion delivers hard hitting stories, such as “South O Slum Lord Paints Over Outlet” and “Professor Beats Up Student For Coughing In Class.” It also generously offers advice on how to run into Vice Provost for Student Affairs Kenyon Bonner, a title that doesn’t roll off the tongue quite like “Dean Bonner.”

8. @ThePittNews on Twitter and Instagram

Here’s the obligatory TPN plug. Seriously though, follow us.