Poetry | Clam





Clam My oyster is the world, take it fried not boiled, not fond of the idea of waste, he said I was recyclable but he didn’t say ME.

I open, bloom underwater

flush out and drown in waves

swallow salt and cough lungs

full, emptied. Meta-physical

or metaphorical, I see my world

in the hues of a rainbow. Conch

shells of land, shells in hands.

Shells in hair and resting on necks.

Shells from crabs, rimmed with

bits and sprinkles of earth,

volcanic ruins to sedimented mountains

I walk unarmed. Unearthed I am found.

Vortex of elements at the tips of

my fingers, a feeling left untouched

no place remaining solid, I

crunch down, the bite of a clam.

A fresh pearl awaiting inside.