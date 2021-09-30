ARPA+funding+grants+application+deadline+extended+to+Sunday

Pitt extended the deadline for students to apply for a grant from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan from tonight to Sunday at midnight, according to a University announcement.

Pitt announced last Monday that it will distribute $31.9 million in federal funding to more than 30,000 students, pulling from the $54.7 million it received from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The statement said the extension allows all students — including those who missed previous communications — the chance to apply.

“We understand the significant challenges our students faced as a result of the pandemic and are gratified to see the response to the call for applications,” the statement said. “Extending the deadline through the weekend provides students that may have missed early communications the opportunity to complete their application for these federal relief funds.”

The extension will not affect the release of funds, which are still scheduled to be released by the week of Oct. 11.