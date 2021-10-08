Pitt+police+issue+crime+alert+after+indecent+assault

Pitt police issued a crime alert Friday morning detailing a reported indecent assault in the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt and City police both responded at about 4:34 a.m. to the incident, which occurred Friday at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 4100 block of Forbes Avenue.

According to the alert, the victims stated after being fondled, the male subject fled eastbound on Forbes in the direction of Bellefield Avenue.

Pitt police described the suspect as a Black male, 5’10’’ to 6’, approximately 250 lbs, with short cropped hair, a scar below his left eye, a gap between his top teeth and wearing dark khaki colored pants and a dark blue shirt.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call City police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #21-184346 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #21-01907.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.