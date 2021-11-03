Pitt student dies Tuesday in Oakland

Pitt junior Reed Perreiah died unexpectedly Tuesday morning in an Ophelia Street residence, according to the County medical examiner’s office.

The 20-year-old student’s cause of death remains under investigation by the medical examiner’s office. City police spokesperson Cara Cruz said no foul play was suspected.

Pitt spokesperson David Seldin also confirmed Perreiah’s passing in a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that we can confirm the death of one of our students,” Seldin said. “In the aftermath of such a sad and tragic loss, our first priority is to respect the privacy and wishes of family members. We have been in close contact with the family as well as the roommates of the student.”

For students who are affected by this news, online and digital services and resources for students are available by contacting the University Counseling Center at 412-648-7930 x1. LifeSolutions, the Faculty and Staff Assistance Program, is available 24/7 by calling 866-647-3432.