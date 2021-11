Gallery | 6 Photos Hannah Wilson | Staff Photographer Pitt junior center Rita Igbokwe (23), left, and sophomore guard Taisha Exanor (3) chase the ball at Wednesday’s game against Radford University.

The Pitt Panthers defeated Radford 82-63 on Wednesday’s game at Petersen Events Center. A strong season opener, Pitt players scored high — with junior guard Emy Hayford (4) scoring a career high of 15 points.