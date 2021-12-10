Pitt police issue crime alert after armed robbery

Pitt police issued a crime alert Friday morning detailing a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 300 block of Craft Avenue. Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred Friday at about 3 a.m.

According to the alert, the victim stated that two males robbed the business at gunpoint — one male armed with a handgun and another with a rifle. The males then fled on foot on Kennett Square towards Ophelia Street. No injuries were reported and the males took an unknown amount of cash from the register.

The alert described the first suspect as a 5’4” African-American male, 18 to 25 years old, wearing all black, a black hat, mask and armed with a handgun. The alert described the second suspect as a 5’11” African-American male, 18 to 25 years old, wearing a mask, designer gloves, possibly a blue-hooded sweatshirt and armed with an AK-47 style rifle.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call City police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #21-221060, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #21-02705.

The alert also offered crime tips such as reporting suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly, paying attention to your surroundings, trusting your instincts, being aware of who you invite into your home, keeping your doors and windows secured and not approaching suspicious persons or vehicles.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.