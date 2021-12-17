Pitt adds 68 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 8, ‘monitoring’ omicron

Pitt officials said Thursday that 47 students and 21 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.

Cases on Pitt’s campus remain “relatively low and steady” despite high case totals in the state, according to an email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office. The email said the University is monitoring the omicron variant, and that if more mitigation measures are needed when students return to campus in January, the CMRO will “communicate those measures to you as soon as possible.”

The email also noted that average student cases per day dropped since last week, when they were the highest of the semester. The CMRO said faculty and staff cases are “low and steady.”

“The CMRO is continuing to follow the science and is closely monitoring the developing situation regarding the spread of omicron,” the email said. “We will communicate any additional mitigation measures you should take as needed, based on new data about the omicron variant and strategies for campus safety.”

Because of the spread of the omicron variant, the CMRO said “mitigation is more important now.” They recommended wearing masks, remembering to socially distance and practicing proper hand hygiene. Pitt’s vaccination policy, which requires that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated against COVID-19, went into effect in early December.

Pitt’s CoVax Vaccination Center located at Nordenberg Hall will remain open through the next academic year.