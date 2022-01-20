Pitt names Jeffer Choudhry as new chief investment officer

Pitt announced Thursday that Jeffer Choudhry will serve as the University’s new chief investment officer.

His nomination for the position will be presented to the Board of Trustees at its next meeting on Feb. 25. Choudhry replaces Gregory Schuler, who left Pitt last year to pursue other opportunities.

As CIO, Choudhry will be responsible for managing the University’s roughly $5.6-billion Consolidated Endowment Fund. He has served as the senior managing director and head of investments at nearby Carnegie Mellon University since 2019, after joining its investment office in 2016. Prior to coming to Pittsburgh, he worked in the investment office at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Choudhry said in a press release he looks forward to working with the investment team at Pitt.

“I am excited to join the talented investment team at Pitt and steward this world-class endowment so that it can continue to provide financial support for scholarships and other financial aid, faculty positions and research activities now and in the future,” Choudhry said. “In doing so, I look forward to working with the many stakeholders that benefit from the endowment, fostering greater understanding of the long-term value it provides.”