Biden to visit Pittsburgh on Friday, talk infrastructure

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off of Air Force One in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in September for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

President Joe Biden plans to visit Pittsburgh on Friday to discuss his infrastructure agenda, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which he announced during a visit to the City last April.

While details about the location and time of his visit have not yet been released, the White House said in a statement that the president will speak about improving the country’s supply chain processes and domestic manufacturing, as well as the creation of more good-paying, union jobs.

The president — along with First Lady Jill Biden — last visited western Pennsylvania in September, when they went to Shanksville to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who lost their lives on United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.