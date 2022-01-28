Photos: President Biden discusses infrastructure following Frick Park bridge collapse

Photos%3A+President+Biden+discusses+infrastructure+following+Frick+Park+bridge+collapse

Pamela Smith | Visual Editor

By Jon Moss, Pamela Smith, and Clare Sheedy
January 28, 2022

President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Friday to tout his administration’s investment in infrastructure as well as the City’s work in advanced manufacturing and robotics. His visit comes in the wake of a Friday morning bridge collapse in Frick Park.

Biden stopped at the site of the bridge collapse after landing at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, before heading to Hazelwood’s Mill 19 on Friday afternoon.

AP22028670680620
Gallery|10 Photos
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
President Joe Biden visits the site where the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh's East End.