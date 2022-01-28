Photos: President Biden discusses infrastructure following Frick Park bridge collapse
January 28, 2022
President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Friday to tout his administration’s investment in infrastructure as well as the City’s work in advanced manufacturing and robotics. His visit comes in the wake of a Friday morning bridge collapse in Frick Park.
Biden stopped at the site of the bridge collapse after landing at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, before heading to Hazelwood’s Mill 19 on Friday afternoon.