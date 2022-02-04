Police Blotter: Jan. 18 – Feb. 3

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Pitt police reported a drug law violation. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Pitt police assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police with a theft of a bicycle at 400 Block of Atwood Street.

Thursday, Jan. 20

A guard reported a group of kids stole a sign. Area was checked with negative results. Investigation pending.

Friday, Jan. 21

Pitt police issued two citations for underage drinking at Litchfield Towers.

Pitt police issued one citation for disorderly conduct at Boulevard of the Allies and Niagara Street.

Pitt police issued a citation for cruelty to animals on 3955 Forbes Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower B. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported one physical arrest for theft by unlawful taking, harassment, simple trespass and disorderly conduct at Bellefield Hall.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

Monday, Jan. 24

Pitt police reported a theft of money at Ruskin Hall. The investigation is pending.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Litchfield Tower B. Two students were issued conduct referrals.

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Lothrop Hall. One student was issued conduct referrals.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation at Mazeroski Field. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police reported a theft of cash from a student’s room at Residence Inn Bigelow Boulevard. The investigation is pending.

Pitt police assisted Liquor Control Enforcement Officers with underage students that were drinking at 100 Block of Oakland Avenue.

Pitt police reported a student filing a harassment by communication at Bayard Street. The investigation is pending.

Friday, Jan. 28

Pitt police reported an arrest for disorderly conduct, carrying a false ID and underage drinking at 100 Block of Oakland Avenue.

One citation issued for underage drinking at Yorktown Drive.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Pitt police reported criminal mischief at 400 Block of Semple Street. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, Jan. 31

Pitt police reported a student being harassed on his Instagram account. The investigation is pending.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Pitt police assisted the City of Pittsburgh Police with a harassment report at 200 block of Coltart Street.

Pitt police reported a student’s lost cardholder and her credit cards were compromised in South Oakland.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.