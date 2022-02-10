Pitt police issue crime alert after robbery, assault

Pitt police issued a crime alert Thursday morning detailing a reported robbery and assault in the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred Thursday at about 12:34 a.m.

According to the alert, the victim said the suspect approached her, pulled her hair, grabbed her breasts and genital area over her clothes and pushed her to the ground. The suspect then took her bag of food and ran down Fifth Avenue towards Thackeray Avenue. No injuries were reported by the victim.

The alert described the suspect as a Black male, about 5-foot-8 in height, medium build with some facial hair. He is reported to be wearing a multi-colored windbreaker and a dark hat at the time of the incident.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #22-020241, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #22-00382.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.