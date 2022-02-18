Pitt adds 159 new COVID-19 cases since Feb. 15

According to an email from the CMRO, only 8% of the Pitt community has updated their vaccination booster status. Students can update their vaccination status online.

Pitt officials said Thursday that 126 students and 33 employees tested positive for COVID-19 from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15.

An email sent by Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said a “meager” 8% of the Pitt community updated their records with the COVID-19 booster dose, and the University believes that more community members are boostered. They encouraged everyone to update their records with their booster and to get boostered, as soon as they’re eligible, if they haven’t already. They also said the Pitt CoVax Vaccination Center is open five days a week and appointments are available.

The CMRO also said cases on campus are slightly higher this week, but local cases are on a “downward trajectory.” Even with this decrease in local cases, the email said it’s important to “stay the course with mitigation.”

With spring break coming up, the CMRO said COVID-19 testing will follow the same guidelines as Thanksgiving break, with unvaccinated community members required to continue with the weekly testing over break. Vaccinated individuals are encouraged but not required to test upon their return from break.

According to the email, the Pitt community needs to continue masking up properly in order to protect every individual — especially the immunocompromised and those living with someone who is immunocompromised or unvaccinated.

The CMRO reminded everyone that mental health is important, and people should engage in stress relievers when possible, such as going outside and participating in student activities. Faculty and staff can use Life Solutions for mental health resources, and students should contact the University Counseling Center for support.