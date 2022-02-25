Police Blotter: Feb. 18 – Feb. 23

Friday, Feb. 18

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Pitt police issued one citation for underage drinking at Sutherland Hall.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation at Ruskin Hall. One student was issued a conduct referral.

Pitt police issued two citations for underage drinking at Holland Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City ordinance (possessing or smoking marijuana in public) at Holland Hall.

Pitt police issued three citations for underage drinking, public drunkenness and carrying a false ID at Semple and Ward Street.

Pitt police assisted the city police with criminal mischief at the Hilton Garden Inn.

A student reported to Pitt police that her prescribed medication was missing from her dorm room at Panther Hall.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a City ordinance (open container) at Atwood and Sennott Street.

Monday, Feb. 21

Pitt police assisted the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department with a report of food being overcooked in an air fryer and catching on fire at the Bridge on Forbes.

Pitt police assisted city police with an incident of assault at 3200 Block of Kennett Square.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Pitt police issued a report of criminal mischief at Lothrop Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with an individual damaging cars. The individual was located and taken into custody at Schenley Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.