Ukrainian Pitt professor raises more than $800k for humanitarian efforts

Students and faculty protest Friday afternoon at the Cathedral Lawn, in a show of solidarity for the recently-invaded Ukraine.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, an associate economics professor at Pitt and president of the Kyiv School of Economics in Ukraine, has raised more than $800,000 in just under 24 hours to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, started a military invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, launching missiles at cities across the country. The Ukrainian border service announced moments later that their border posts on the Russian and Belarusian sides were under attack.

Mylovanov said the money raised goes toward people in highly affected cities to help establish new supply lines in order to get medical supplies and food to people in need, since the Russians are cutting off major supply chain lines into the country.

Mylovanov is currently in Ukraine, and continues to teach his Pitt classes.