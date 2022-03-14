Oakland Plan released for public comment

Pittsburgh released a draft of the 10-year Oakland Plan and associated zoning proposals last Wednesday for public comment. The plan is available for review through April 6, after which it will be presented on April 19 to the City’s Planning Commission for adoption. Upon its adoption, the plan will become City policy and a guide for public and private investments.

The draft — created by the City, as well as Oakland partners and local non-profits — includes goals, policies and a vision for Oakland, as well as projects and programs to be completed by Oakland organizations, institutions and public sector partners over the next 10 years. The plan covers new land-use regulations, transportation, infrastructure and public programs in North, Central, South and West Oakland. Zoning changes will move to City Council for action, following a Planning Commission vote.

Andrew Dash, deputy director of the Department of City Planning, said the draft represents the hard work and voices of the neighborhood residents.

“Our goal with neighborhood planning is to empower residents to take an active role in their community’s future,” Dash said. “This draft is the culmination of over two years of work in the Oakland neighborhood and will encourage continued growth for years to come. For example, the rezoning proposals will support job creation and affordable housing, two long-desired goals for Oaklanders.”

Oakland residents can find the draft by scanning posted QR codes throughout the neighborhood. Residents can provide input by commenting on the draft online, speaking to DCP staff during virtual office hours on Fridays from noon to 2 p.m., attending a public meeting or calling 311 and asking to comment on the plan.

Hard copies of the plan can be found at the Oakland Planning and Development Corp., The Corner, Friendship Community Church and Frazier Fieldhouse at Dan Marino Field.